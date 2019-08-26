Reviewing Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 26 16.08 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is 18.2 while its Current Ratio is 18.2. Meanwhile, Quanterix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 73.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 72.3%. About 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.