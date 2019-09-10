Reviewing Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.69 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 120.02% for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.