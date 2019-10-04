Reviewing Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s results

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.19 10.07M -0.76 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 43 0.00 9.56M -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 86,885,245.90% 0% 0% Krystal Biotech Inc. 22,352,115.97% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

18.2 and 18.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 91.02%. Competitively Krystal Biotech Inc. has a consensus target price of $55.67, with potential upside of 47.51%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% are Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Krystal Biotech Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.