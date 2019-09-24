Reviewing Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 31.49%. Competitively KemPharm Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.05, with potential upside of 34.62%. The results provided earlier shows that KemPharm Inc. appears more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.9% and 33.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.