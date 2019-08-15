Reviewing Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

Both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|-4.27
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$20 is Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 93.05%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.
