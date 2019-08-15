Reviewing Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s results

Both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 -4.27 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 93.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.