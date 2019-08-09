Reviewing Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 11.33 N/A -4.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 148.45% upside potential. On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 332.43% and its consensus target price is $24. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Prevail Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.9% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.