Reviewing Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s results

This is a contrast between Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.21 10.07M -0.76 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 0.00 15.93M 3.71 20.20

Table 1 highlights Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 87,186,147.19% 0% 0% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23,120,464.44% 19.3% 18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.2. The Current Ratio of rival Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 75.90%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57 consensus target price and a -8.83% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.9% and 91% respectively. About 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.