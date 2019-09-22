Reviewing Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s results

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.28 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 47.49% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.9% and 5.2% respectively. 6.9% are Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.