Reviewing Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s results

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 134 98.22 N/A -11.36 0.00

Demonstrates Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 9.3 and 9.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 76.68% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20. Competitively bluebird bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $149.67, with potential upside of 44.87%. The information presented earlier suggests that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than bluebird bio Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance while bluebird bio Inc. has 32.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.