Reviewing Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|0.21
|10.07M
|-0.76
|0.00
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|8.04M
|-7.56
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|88,255,915.86%
|0%
|0%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|188,458,112.61%
|-176%
|-114.9%
Liquidity
Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. On the competitive side is, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 62.87% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 8.5%. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 11 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
