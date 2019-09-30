Reviewing Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.21 10.07M -0.76 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 88,255,915.86% 0% 0% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 188,458,112.61% -176% -114.9%

Liquidity

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. On the competitive side is, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 62.87% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.9% and 8.5%. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.