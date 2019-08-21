Reviewing Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s results

Both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.88 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

18.2 and 18.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 70.94% upside potential. Meanwhile, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 419.80%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.9% and 66.4% respectively. About 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.