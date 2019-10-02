Reviewing Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s and Achaogen Inc. (:)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and Achaogen Inc. (:), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.21 10.07M -0.76 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Achaogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Achaogen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 88,024,475.52% 0% 0% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and Achaogen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Achaogen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 62.34% and an $20 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.66% of Achaogen Inc. shares. About 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.69% of Achaogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Achaogen Inc.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.