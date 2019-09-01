Reviewing Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)’s and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s results

Both Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 14.89 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 76.68% for Prevail Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $20. Competitively the consensus target price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $41.5, which is potential 50.04% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares and 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 6.9% are Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.