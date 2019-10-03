Reviewing Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG)’s and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)’s results

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources Inc. 12 0.00 181.39M 0.26 41.85 Ur-Energy Inc. 1 -0.56 154.51M -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pretium Resources Inc. and Ur-Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pretium Resources Inc. and Ur-Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources Inc. 1,462,822,580.65% 0% 0% Ur-Energy Inc. 26,366,894,197.95% -12.3% -6.3%

Analyst Ratings

Pretium Resources Inc. and Ur-Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Ur-Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pretium Resources Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 71.17% and an $20.13 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pretium Resources Inc. and Ur-Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.24% and 22.1% respectively. About 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 55.71% of Ur-Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28% Ur-Energy Inc. 4.05% -36.24% -31.63% -18.42% -23.96% -8.75%

For the past year Pretium Resources Inc. has 28.28% stronger performance while Ur-Energy Inc. has -8.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Pretium Resources Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Ur-Energy Inc.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

UR-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.