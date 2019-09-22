Reviewing Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG)’s and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSE:SPPP)’s results

This is a contrast between Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSE:SPPP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources Inc. 10 5.05 N/A 0.26 41.85 Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pretium Resources Inc. and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pretium Resources Inc. and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Pretium Resources Inc. and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Pretium Resources Inc.’s upside potential is 68.45% at a $20.13 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pretium Resources Inc. and Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust are owned by institutional investors at 71.24% and 0% respectively. Pretium Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.93%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28% Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust -1.44% 0.45% 10.63% 12.66% 46.48% 18.3%

For the past year Pretium Resources Inc. was more bullish than Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Summary

Pretium Resources Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.