Reviewing Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG)’s and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)’s results

This is a contrast between Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources Inc. 9 5.67 N/A 0.26 41.85 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Pretium Resources Inc. and SilverCrest Metals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pretium Resources Inc. and SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pretium Resources Inc. and SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pretium Resources Inc.’s upside potential is 63.45% at a $22 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pretium Resources Inc. and SilverCrest Metals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.24% and 0%. Pretium Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.93%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28% SilverCrest Metals Inc. -0.38% 34.44% 65.2% 45.18% 102.69% 79.86%

For the past year Pretium Resources Inc. was less bullish than SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Pretium Resources Inc. beats SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.