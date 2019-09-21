Reviewing Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pretium Resources Inc. has 71.24% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Pretium Resources Inc. has 6.93% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pretium Resources Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Pretium Resources Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources Inc. N/A 10 41.85 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Pretium Resources Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 0.00 1.43 2.00 2.42

With average price target of $20.13, Pretium Resources Inc. has a potential upside of 68.45%. As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 90.78%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Pretium Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pretium Resources Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Pretium Resources Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Pretium Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pretium Resources Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Pretium Resources Inc.’s peers.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.