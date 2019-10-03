Reviewing Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG)’s and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)’s results

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pretium Resources Inc.
|12
|0.00
|181.39M
|0.26
|41.85
|General Moly Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|80.59M
|-0.07
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pretium Resources Inc. and General Moly Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pretium Resources Inc. and General Moly Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pretium Resources Inc.
|1,460,466,988.73%
|0%
|0%
|General Moly Inc.
|40,702,020,202.02%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Pretium Resources Inc. and General Moly Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pretium Resources Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|General Moly Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 69.59% for Pretium Resources Inc. with consensus price target of $20.13.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Pretium Resources Inc. and General Moly Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.24% and 4.6% respectively. Insiders owned 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares. Comparatively, General Moly Inc. has 42.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pretium Resources Inc.
|-6.15%
|10.5%
|47.68%
|41.15%
|31.71%
|28.28%
|General Moly Inc.
|-43.91%
|-43.47%
|-0.99%
|-9.99%
|-50.86%
|-10.99%
For the past year Pretium Resources Inc. has 28.28% stronger performance while General Moly Inc. has -10.99% weaker performance.
Summary
Pretium Resources Inc. beats General Moly Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
