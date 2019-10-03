Reviewing Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG)’s and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)’s results

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources Inc. 12 0.00 181.39M 0.26 41.85 General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 80.59M -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pretium Resources Inc. and General Moly Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pretium Resources Inc. and General Moly Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources Inc. 1,460,466,988.73% 0% 0% General Moly Inc. 40,702,020,202.02% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Pretium Resources Inc. and General Moly Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 General Moly Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 69.59% for Pretium Resources Inc. with consensus price target of $20.13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pretium Resources Inc. and General Moly Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.24% and 4.6% respectively. Insiders owned 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares. Comparatively, General Moly Inc. has 42.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28% General Moly Inc. -43.91% -43.47% -0.99% -9.99% -50.86% -10.99%

For the past year Pretium Resources Inc. has 28.28% stronger performance while General Moly Inc. has -10.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Pretium Resources Inc. beats General Moly Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.