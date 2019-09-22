Reviewing Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG)’s and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources Inc. 10 5.05 N/A 0.26 41.85 BHP Group 53 2.93 N/A 3.32 16.56

Demonstrates Pretium Resources Inc. and BHP Group earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. BHP Group appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Pretium Resources Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Pretium Resources Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than BHP Group.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pretium Resources Inc. and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Pretium Resources Inc. and BHP Group’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 BHP Group 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Pretium Resources Inc. is $20.13, with potential upside of 68.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.24% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares and 3.7% of BHP Group shares. Insiders held 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.4% are BHP Group’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28% BHP Group -2.5% -6.01% 5.8% 8.28% 11.67% 18.63%

For the past year Pretium Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BHP Group.

Summary

BHP Group beats Pretium Resources Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.