Reviewing Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)’s and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)’s results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 30 1.70 N/A -0.71 0.00 Varex Imaging Corporation 31 1.27 N/A 0.30 105.97

In table 1 we can see Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Varex Imaging Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Varex Imaging Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 1.3%

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Its rival Varex Imaging Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 1.1 respectively. Varex Imaging Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Varex Imaging Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Varex Imaging Corporation’s average price target is $42, while its potential upside is 62.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares and 94.5% of Varex Imaging Corporation shares. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Varex Imaging Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05% Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was less bullish than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Varex Imaging Corporation beats Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.