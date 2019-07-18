Reviewing Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)’s and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)’s results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 29 1.64 N/A 1.23 24.85 Soliton Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Soliton Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.1% Soliton Inc. 0.00% 66.4% -879.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares and 0.3% of Soliton Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.7% are Soliton Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 1.7% 7.28% 6.13% -23.41% -19.72% -1.26% Soliton Inc. -8.67% -26.04% 0% 0% 0% 116.43%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. had bearish trend while Soliton Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Soliton Inc.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.