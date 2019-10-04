Reviewing Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)’s and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 33 1.99 46.86M -0.71 0.00 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 151.21M -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 140,299,401.20% -3.1% -1% Senseonics Holdings Inc. 14,321,841,257.81% -135.9% -59.3%

Volatility & Risk

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.91 beta. In other hand, Senseonics Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. are 2.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Senseonics Holdings Inc. has 4.6 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.5% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05% Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. had bullish trend while Senseonics Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.