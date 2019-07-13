Reviewing Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)’s and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 29 1.62 N/A 1.23 24.85 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 13.63 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.1% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0.00% -823.3% -304.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.91 beta indicates that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is 9.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Its rival Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has an average price target of $2.5, with potential upside of 223.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares and 6.3% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 1.7% 7.28% 6.13% -23.41% -19.72% -1.26% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1.27% -12.53% 30.04% -37.52% -50.66% 8.66%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. had bearish trend while Second Sight Medical Products Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. beats Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.