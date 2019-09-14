Reviewing Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)’s and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 31 1.90 N/A -0.71 0.00 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 13 1.61 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5%

Volatility & Risk

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.91. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares and 61.8% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation shares. 0.5% are Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.7% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. had bullish trend while SeaSpine Holdings Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.