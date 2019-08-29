Reviewing Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)’s and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)’s results

Since Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 30 1.67 N/A -0.71 0.00 Itamar Medical Ltd. 10 3.55 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Itamar Medical Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Itamar Medical Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Itamar Medical Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has 12.05% stronger performance while Itamar Medical Ltd. has -17.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Itamar Medical Ltd. beats Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.