Reviewing Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)’s and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)’s results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 29 1.71 N/A 1.23 24.85 Integer Holdings Corporation 78 2.23 N/A 1.76 41.49

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Integer Holdings Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is presently more affordable than Integer Holdings Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.1% Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 20% 7.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.91 beta indicates that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Integer Holdings Corporation’s 16.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. are 2.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Integer Holdings Corporation has 2.5 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Integer Holdings Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Integer Holdings Corporation’s consensus target price is $92, while its potential upside is 8.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 44.05% and 95.7% respectively. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 1.3% are Integer Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 1.7% 7.28% 6.13% -23.41% -19.72% -1.26% Integer Holdings Corporation -3.63% -4.22% -9.63% -15.12% 10.02% -4.13%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was less bearish than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Integer Holdings Corporation beats Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.