Reviewing Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)’s and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 33 2.05 46.86M -0.71 0.00 Electromed Inc. 6 0.00 6.55M 0.24 22.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Electromed Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Electromed Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 140,467,625.90% -3.1% -1% Electromed Inc. 111,965,811.97% 8.5% 7.3%

Volatility and Risk

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Electromed Inc. on the other hand, has 0.42 beta which makes it 58.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Electromed Inc. is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Electromed Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares and 32.4% of Electromed Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.8% of Electromed Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05% Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Electromed Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. beats Electromed Inc.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.