Reviewing Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)’s and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 30 1.77 N/A -0.71 0.00 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 40 7.08 N/A 0.05 848.70

Table 1 highlights Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s current beta is 0.91 and it happens to be 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. are 2.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.8% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.61% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86%

For the past year Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has weaker performance than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.