Reviewing Presidio Inc. (PSDO)’s and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)’s results

Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Inc. 15 0.44 N/A 0.41 33.82 Issuer Direct Corporation 12 2.26 N/A 0.23 45.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Issuer Direct Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Presidio Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Presidio Inc. is presently more affordable than Issuer Direct Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Presidio Inc. and Issuer Direct Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4% Issuer Direct Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 2.6%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Presidio Inc. Its rival Issuer Direct Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Issuer Direct Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Presidio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Presidio Inc. and Issuer Direct Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 35.1%. Presidio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.27% of Issuer Direct Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Presidio Inc. 0.36% 2.49% -6.35% -9.03% 2.12% 7.28% Issuer Direct Corporation -0.29% -6.43% -19.01% -14.87% -47.6% -7.67%

For the past year Presidio Inc. has 7.28% stronger performance while Issuer Direct Corporation has -7.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Presidio Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Issuer Direct Corporation.

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customersÂ’ critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, professional services, financial services, governments, education, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals. Its disclosure management solutions consist of document conversion, typesetting, and pre-press design services, as well as XBRL tagging and stock transfer services. The company also offers shareholder communications services, including press release distribution, investor outreach and engagement, Webcast teleconference, investor hotline, and proxyÂ–printing and voting services. The company serves brokerage firms, banks, and mutual funds; corporate issuers; and professional firms, such as investor and public relations, as well as accountants and the legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.