Reviewing Presbia PLC (LENS)’s and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presbia PLC N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.44 N/A -0.10 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presbia PLC 0.00% 0% 0% IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -59.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Presbia PLC and IsoRay Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.51% and 7.3%. Insiders owned 74.92% of Presbia PLC shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.99% of IsoRay Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Presbia PLC 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5%

Summary

IsoRay Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Presbia PLC.

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Canada. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.