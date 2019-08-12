Reviewing Presbia PLC (LENS)’s and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presbia PLC N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 CAS Medical Systems Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Presbia PLC and CAS Medical Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presbia PLC 0.00% 0% 0% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.51% of Presbia PLC shares and 39.33% of CAS Medical Systems Inc. shares. 74.92% are Presbia PLC’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, CAS Medical Systems Inc. has 15.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Presbia PLC 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

CAS Medical Systems Inc. beats Presbia PLC on 1 of the 1 factors.

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Canada. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The Company's FORE-SIGHTÂ® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.