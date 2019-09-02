Reviewing Premier Inc. (PINC)’s and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s results

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) are two firms in the Healthcare Information Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Inc. 37 1.83 N/A -12.27 0.00 Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 54 5.21 N/A -2.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Premier Inc. and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -1.8% Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0.00% -32.1% -13.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Premier Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Premier Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Premier Inc. and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 10.61% for Premier Inc. with consensus target price of $39. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66.5 consensus target price and a 17.08% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is looking more favorable than Premier Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Premier Inc. and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Premier Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 9.1% are Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Premier Inc. -1.3% -1.97% 16.65% -1.92% 4.62% 3.75% Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 5.11% 19.65% 14.71% 7.53% 6.2% -5.47%

For the past year Premier Inc. has 3.75% stronger performance while Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has -5.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Premier Inc.

Premier, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products. This segment also engages in the Integrated Pharmacy business, which provides traditional pharmacy dispensing and integrated pharmacy services; direct sourcing business; and provision of ASCEND Collaborative service for members to receive group purchasing programs, tiers, and prices, as well as managed services. The Performance Services segment offers PremierConnect for members to address existing cost and quality imperatives, help them manage a value-based care reimbursement model and support their regulatory reporting framework; and performance improvement collaborative, advisory, and government and insurance management services. This segment provides various PremierConnect domains comprising PremierConnect Quality & Regulatory domain for identifying and targeting quality improvement areas; PremierConnect Clinical Surveillance & Safety domain to enhance patient safety; PremierConnect Supply Chain & ERP domain for lowering supply chain costs; PremierConnect Operations domain, which optimizes labor management with integrated financial reporting and budgeting; and PremierConnect Enterprise Analytics, which integrates member's custom data into a hosted and integrated data warehouse and analytics platform. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management and risk adjustment. It also serves prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.