Reviewing Premier Inc. (PINC)’s and Its Competitors results

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) is a company in the Healthcare Information Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Premier Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Premier Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.59% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Premier Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Inc. 0.00% -2.80% -1.80% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Premier Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Inc. N/A 37 0.00 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Premier Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 3.00 2.75

$39 is the consensus price target of Premier Inc., with a potential upside of 11.24%. The peers have a potential upside of 60.38%. The research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Premier Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Premier Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Premier Inc. -1.3% -1.97% 16.65% -1.92% 4.62% 3.75% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

Liquidity

Premier Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Premier Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.85 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Premier Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Premier Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Premier Inc. has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Premier Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.86 which is 14.44% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Premier Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Premier Inc.’s rivals beat Premier Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Premier, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products. This segment also engages in the Integrated Pharmacy business, which provides traditional pharmacy dispensing and integrated pharmacy services; direct sourcing business; and provision of ASCEND Collaborative service for members to receive group purchasing programs, tiers, and prices, as well as managed services. The Performance Services segment offers PremierConnect for members to address existing cost and quality imperatives, help them manage a value-based care reimbursement model and support their regulatory reporting framework; and performance improvement collaborative, advisory, and government and insurance management services. This segment provides various PremierConnect domains comprising PremierConnect Quality & Regulatory domain for identifying and targeting quality improvement areas; PremierConnect Clinical Surveillance & Safety domain to enhance patient safety; PremierConnect Supply Chain & ERP domain for lowering supply chain costs; PremierConnect Operations domain, which optimizes labor management with integrated financial reporting and budgeting; and PremierConnect Enterprise Analytics, which integrates member's custom data into a hosted and integrated data warehouse and analytics platform. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.