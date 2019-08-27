Reviewing Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (PFBI)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
32.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.28% of all Regional – Southeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.88% of all Regional – Southeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|9.90%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|30.08%
|9.94%
|1.23%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|16
|9.89
|Industry Average
|290.44M
|965.67M
|12.77
Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.75
|1.80
|2.41
As a group, Regional – Southeast Banks companies have a potential upside of -6.16%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.
|1.23%
|3.86%
|-3.34%
|7.87%
|-15.66%
|4.76%
|Industry Average
|1.42%
|5.03%
|8.46%
|15.46%
|1.11%
|27.04%
For the past year Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Volatility and Risk
Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.61. Competitively, Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.97 which is 2.74% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.
