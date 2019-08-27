Reviewing Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (PFBI)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.28% of all Regional – Southeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.88% of all Regional – Southeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.90% 1.20% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. N/A 16 9.89 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.75 1.80 2.41

As a group, Regional – Southeast Banks companies have a potential upside of -6.16%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.23% 3.86% -3.34% 7.87% -15.66% 4.76% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.61. Competitively, Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.97 which is 2.74% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.