Reviewing Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (PFBI)’s and CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) and CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). The two are both Regional – Southeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 3.13 N/A 1.58 9.89 CenterState Bank Corporation 24 4.97 N/A 1.79 13.56

In table 1 we can see Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and CenterState Bank Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CenterState Bank Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of CenterState Bank Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and CenterState Bank Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.2% CenterState Bank Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.61 shows that Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CenterState Bank Corporation has a 0.98 beta which is 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and CenterState Bank Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 68.1%. 3.9% are Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are CenterState Bank Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.23% 3.86% -3.34% 7.87% -15.66% 4.76% CenterState Bank Corporation 1.21% 5.6% 1.04% -1.7% -13.73% 15.59%

For the past year Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than CenterState Bank Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors CenterState Bank Corporation beats Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. In addition, the company provides commercial loans to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans comprising loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. Further, it offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. Additionally, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. It operates through 67 bank office network located in 23 counties of Florida; and 3 loan production offices in Florida, and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.