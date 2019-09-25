Reviewing Preferred Bank (PFBC)’s and Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)’s results

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank 48 5.08 N/A 4.95 10.95 Territorial Bancorp Inc. 28 4.22 N/A 2.23 12.92

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Preferred Bank and Territorial Bancorp Inc. Territorial Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Preferred Bank has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Territorial Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 0.00% 17.1% 1.7% Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Preferred Bank is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.2. In other hand, Territorial Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Preferred Bank and Territorial Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 2 1 2.33 Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Preferred Bank’s average target price is $54, while its potential upside is 2.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.5% of Preferred Bank shares and 46.4% of Territorial Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.3% of Preferred Bank shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.6% of Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Preferred Bank 0.2% 12.94% 11.43% 14.69% -13.3% 25.01% Territorial Bancorp Inc. -0.73% -5.45% 0.58% 4.22% -4.72% 11.03%

For the past year Preferred Bank was more bullish than Territorial Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Preferred Bank beats Territorial Bancorp Inc.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp Inc. offers its products and services through approximately 28 full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.