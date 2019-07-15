Reviewing Preferred Bank (PFBC)’s and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank 47 4.96 N/A 4.78 9.88 PacWest Bancorp 38 3.98 N/A 3.69 10.34

In table 1 we can see Preferred Bank and PacWest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PacWest Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Preferred Bank is currently more affordable than PacWest Bancorp, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 0.00% 15% 1.5% PacWest Bancorp 0.00% 8.9% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Preferred Bank has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, PacWest Bancorp has beta of 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Preferred Bank and PacWest Bancorp Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 1 1 2.50 PacWest Bancorp 0 1 0 2.00

Preferred Bank has a 10.46% upside potential and an average target price of $55. PacWest Bancorp on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus target price and a 19.71% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that PacWest Bancorp looks more robust than Preferred Bank as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.9% of PacWest Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2% of Preferred Bank shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of PacWest Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Preferred Bank -4.2% 1.81% -4.86% -10.22% -23.95% 8.84% PacWest Bancorp -3.15% -2.68% -6.09% -7.59% -28.56% 14.54%

For the past year Preferred Bank has weaker performance than PacWest Bancorp

Summary

Preferred Bank beats PacWest Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of December 31, 2016, it had 77 full-service branches in the state of California; a branch in Durham, North Carolina; and loan production offices in California. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.