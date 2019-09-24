Reviewing Preferred Bank (PFBC)’s and FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)’s results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank 48 5.12 N/A 4.95 10.95 FS Bancorp Inc. 50 2.77 N/A 6.17 7.99

Table 1 highlights Preferred Bank and FS Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FS Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Preferred Bank is presently more expensive than FS Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Preferred Bank and FS Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 0.00% 17.1% 1.7% FS Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.2 beta means Preferred Bank’s volatility is 20.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. FS Bancorp Inc. has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Preferred Bank and FS Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 2 1 2.33 FS Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$54 is Preferred Bank’s average target price while its potential upside is 1.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Preferred Bank and FS Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 60.1%. About 2.3% of Preferred Bank’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.7% of FS Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Preferred Bank 0.2% 12.94% 11.43% 14.69% -13.3% 25.01% FS Bancorp Inc. 0.2% -3.12% -4.25% 0.43% -20.23% 14.97%

For the past year Preferred Bank’s stock price has bigger growth than FS Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats FS Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.