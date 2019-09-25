Reviewing Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)’s and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s results

Since Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Predictive Oncology Inc.
|1
|13.99
|N/A
|-0.83
|0.00
|Microbot Medical Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.45
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Predictive Oncology Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Predictive Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-714.1%
|-255.2%
|Microbot Medical Inc.
|0.00%
|-123.2%
|-86.6%
Risk & Volatility
Predictive Oncology Inc. is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.41. Competitively, Microbot Medical Inc. is 388.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.88 beta.
Liquidity
Predictive Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Microbot Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Microbot Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Predictive Oncology Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Predictive Oncology Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Predictive Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Microbot Medical Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Microbot Medical Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 54.80%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Predictive Oncology Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.5% and 24.7% respectively. About 1.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Microbot Medical Inc. has 20.62% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Predictive Oncology Inc.
|-6.88%
|-17.72%
|-9.72%
|-38.1%
|-43.48%
|4.99%
|Microbot Medical Inc.
|-5.34%
|36.29%
|-12.09%
|-16.85%
|-24.11%
|301.74%
For the past year Predictive Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Microbot Medical Inc.
Summary
Microbot Medical Inc. beats Predictive Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.
