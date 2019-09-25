Reviewing Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)’s and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s results

Since Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 13.99 N/A -0.83 0.00 Microbot Medical Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Predictive Oncology Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology Inc. 0.00% -714.1% -255.2% Microbot Medical Inc. 0.00% -123.2% -86.6%

Risk & Volatility

Predictive Oncology Inc. is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.41. Competitively, Microbot Medical Inc. is 388.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.88 beta.

Liquidity

Predictive Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Microbot Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Microbot Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Predictive Oncology Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Microbot Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Microbot Medical Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 54.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Predictive Oncology Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.5% and 24.7% respectively. About 1.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Microbot Medical Inc. has 20.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99% Microbot Medical Inc. -5.34% 36.29% -12.09% -16.85% -24.11% 301.74%

For the past year Predictive Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Microbot Medical Inc.

Summary

Microbot Medical Inc. beats Predictive Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.