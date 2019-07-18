Reviewing Precision Therapeutics Inc. (AIPT)’s and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Precision Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIPT) and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 ICU Medical Inc. 237 3.77 N/A 1.36 165.76

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Precision Therapeutics Inc. and ICU Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -346.2% -211% ICU Medical Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 5.6%

Volatility and Risk

Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.95 and it happens to be 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ICU Medical Inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Precision Therapeutics Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival ICU Medical Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. ICU Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Precision Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Precision Therapeutics Inc. and ICU Medical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ICU Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of ICU Medical Inc. is $300, which is potential 20.73% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Precision Therapeutics Inc. and ICU Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 93.7% respectively. Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of ICU Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision Therapeutics Inc. -11.43% -15.65% -37.37% -33.33% -36.08% 0.14% ICU Medical Inc. -4.25% -4.01% -9.94% -2.91% -16.67% -1.9%

For the past year Precision Therapeutics Inc. has 0.14% stronger performance while ICU Medical Inc. has -1.9% weaker performance.

Summary

ICU Medical Inc. beats Precision Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.