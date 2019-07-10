Reviewing Precision Therapeutics Inc. (AIPT)’s and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)’s results

Precision Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIPT) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics Inc. 1 30680528.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Apyx Medical Corporation 7 12.42 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Precision Therapeutics Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -346.2% -211% Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 120.7% 99.5%

Volatility and Risk

Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Apyx Medical Corporation has a 0.1 beta and it is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision Therapeutics Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, Apyx Medical Corporation has 11.6 and 10.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apyx Medical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Precision Therapeutics Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Apyx Medical Corporation’s potential upside is 14.29% and its average price target is $8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Precision Therapeutics Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 42.7% respectively. Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision Therapeutics Inc. -11.43% -15.65% -37.37% -33.33% -36.08% 0.14% Apyx Medical Corporation 1.22% 53.99% -30.41% -12.93% 58.63% -10.65%

For the past year Precision Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Apyx Medical Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Apyx Medical Corporation beats Precision Therapeutics Inc.