Reviewing Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS)’s and Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)’s results

This is a contrast between Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) and Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.65 0.00 Tallgrass Energy LP 23 6.01 N/A 1.08 17.73

Demonstrates Precision Drilling Corporation and Tallgrass Energy LP earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Precision Drilling Corporation and Tallgrass Energy LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -13.6% -6% Tallgrass Energy LP 0.00% 7.7% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

Precision Drilling Corporation’s current beta is 2.24 and it happens to be 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tallgrass Energy LP’s beta is 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Precision Drilling Corporation is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Tallgrass Energy LP has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Precision Drilling Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tallgrass Energy LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Precision Drilling Corporation and Tallgrass Energy LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Tallgrass Energy LP 0 1 0 2.00

Precision Drilling Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 84.67% and an $2.53 consensus target price. On the other hand, Tallgrass Energy LP’s potential upside is 49.86% and its consensus target price is $26. The data provided earlier shows that Precision Drilling Corporation appears more favorable than Tallgrass Energy LP, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Precision Drilling Corporation and Tallgrass Energy LP are owned by institutional investors at 45.9% and 90.3% respectively. Precision Drilling Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Tallgrass Energy LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72% Tallgrass Energy LP -10.88% -9.02% -19.96% -20.72% -17.58% -21.24%

For the past year Precision Drilling Corporation has stronger performance than Tallgrass Energy LP

Summary

Tallgrass Energy LP beats Precision Drilling Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.