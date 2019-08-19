Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

We are contrasting Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 25.88 N/A -1.39 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3021.13 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.67, and a 152.61% upside potential. On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 60.71% and its consensus target price is $18. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Precision BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.