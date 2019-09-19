Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

We are contrasting Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 26.52 N/A -1.39 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2516.07 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Precision BioSciences Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Precision BioSciences Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 142.52% for Precision BioSciences Inc. with consensus price target of $23.67. UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 consensus price target and a 25.55% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has weaker performance than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.