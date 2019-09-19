Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

We are contrasting Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|12
|26.52
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|35
|2516.07
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Precision BioSciences Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Precision BioSciences Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
The upside potential is 142.52% for Precision BioSciences Inc. with consensus price target of $23.67. UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 consensus price target and a 25.55% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has weaker performance than Precision BioSciences Inc.
Summary
Precision BioSciences Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
