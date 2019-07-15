Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s results

Since Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 46.77 N/A -0.94 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.92 N/A -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Precision BioSciences Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Precision BioSciences Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. is 8.2 while its Current Ratio is 8.2. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Precision BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Trevena Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 72.02% for Precision BioSciences Inc. with consensus target price of $23.67. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 233.33%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Trevena Inc. seems more appealing than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 26% respectively. Insiders held roughly 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Trevena Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Trevena Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.