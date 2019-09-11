Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s results

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 28.16 N/A -1.39 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Precision BioSciences Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Precision BioSciences Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.67, while its potential upside is 141.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 19.3%. Comparatively, 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.