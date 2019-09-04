Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s results

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.51 N/A -1.39 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.41 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Precision BioSciences Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Liquidity

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc. has a 190.43% upside potential and an average price target of $23.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 96.2% respectively. Insiders owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.