Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s results

Both Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 26.68 N/A -1.39 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 14.24 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Precision BioSciences Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision BioSciences Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Quanterix Corporation has 3.1 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Quanterix Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 145.03% and an $23.67 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares and 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares. Insiders owned 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Quanterix Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.