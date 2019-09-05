Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s results

This is a contrast between Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.68 N/A -1.39 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 103.75 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Precision BioSciences Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Precision BioSciences Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Liquidity

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, NewLink Genetics Corporation which has a 13.3 Current Ratio and a 13.3 Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$23.67 is Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 188.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance while NewLink Genetics Corporation has 16.45% stronger performance.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.