Reviewing Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)’s and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 27.70 N/A -1.39 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Precision BioSciences Inc. and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Precision BioSciences Inc. and IMV Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Precision BioSciences Inc. and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, with potential upside of 135.99%. IMV Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.25 consensus target price and a 272.52% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that IMV Inc. appears more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Precision BioSciences Inc. and IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.6% and 19.5% respectively. Insiders held 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Precision BioSciences Inc. has stronger performance than IMV Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors IMV Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.